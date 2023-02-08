  1. Home
Nassif donates money to affected families in Syria

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 8th, 2023 - 11:54 GMT
Zeytoun just donated 360 million Syrian Lira

ALBAWABA - Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun donated millions of Syrian pounds to families in need amid tragic earthquake. 

Marwan Al-Adham, manager of  Nassif Zaytoun's Band, announced that the singer has donated 360 million Syrian pounds which rounds up to $143,310 from his personal account as aid and support for those affected by the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

Marwan Al-Adham wrote on Facebook: Nassif Zeytoun just donated 360 million Syrian Liras to those affected by the earthquake in Syria, a true patriot"

Also donating millions of Syrian pounds was Syrian actor Taim Hassan who donated 107 million Syrian pounds, which rounds up to $42,586.

