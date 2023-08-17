National Black Cat Appreciation Day! Celebs and their furry friends

ALBAWABA - August 17 marks National Black Cat Appreciation Day.

This national feline appreciation day is devoted to appreciating and celebrating black cats and helps dispel the myths that surround them.

What are the myths behind black cats?

In some cultures, these felines are common companions of witches and bring "misfortune" if you cross paths with them. Additionally, Muslims associate black cats with jinns and believe they are unlucky and should be avoided.

However, other cultures like Welsh Folklore believe black cats bring good luck to someone's home, and some believe they are reliable weather predictors. Moreover, In Japan, these cute furry friends bring love and fortune.

it is worth mentioning that the black adorable beings were once worshipped as Gods, in ancient Egypt, they were the physical embodiment of the goddess Bastet, goddess of protection, pleasure, and the bringer of good health.

In order to appreciate them today, we are sharing pictures of celebrities' black cats.

1) Adele

Source: Twitter

2) Norman Reedus

Source: Twitter

3) Dennis Quaid



Source: Instagram

4) Keegan Allen

Source: Instagram

By Alexandra Abumuhor