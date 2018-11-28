National Board of Review Names Green Book as 2018's Best Film (Video)

The National Board of Review named Viggo Mortensen's "Green Book" the Best Film of 2018 on Tuesday.

Mortensen also won the prize for Best Actor for his role in the movie.

Lady Gaga earned the Best Actress honor for her performance in the musical A Star is Born and her co-stars Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott won the awards for Best Director and Best Supporting Actor respectively.

Regina King was voted Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk and the film's writer-director Barry Jenkins was rewarded in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Paul Schrader picked up the prize for Best Original Screenplay for penning First Reformed and RBG was deemed Best Documentary.

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians, including Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh, was selected Best Ensemble. The Incredibles 2 was chosen Best Animated Film.

The National Board of Review's Top 10 Films of 2018 in alphabetical order are:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins

A Quiet Place

Roma

A Star is Born