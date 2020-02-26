  1. Home
  3. Nawal El Zoghbi: I'm Officially Divorced!

Published February 26th, 2020 - 09:00 GMT
"I am actually a single mum since 12 years" (source: @nawalelzoghbi Instagram)
"I am actually a single mum since 12 years" (source: @nawalelzoghbi Instagram)

Lebanese golden star Nawal Al Zoghbi surprised her audience by announcing the news of her official divorce, during her appearance on the Menna w Jer program that aired on MTV.

El Zoghbi said: "I have actually been a single mum for 12 years, and officially for 3 months. I did not hide the news, but I did not feel that it was important for me to announce. I totally respect my children and their feelings, because at the end of the day he is their father."


