Nawal El Zoghbi: I'm Officially Divorced!

Lebanese golden star Nawal Al Zoghbi surprised her audience by announcing the news of her official divorce, during her appearance on the Menna w Jer program that aired on MTV.

El Zoghbi said: "I have actually been a single mum for 12 years, and officially for 3 months. I did not hide the news, but I did not feel that it was important for me to announce. I totally respect my children and their feelings, because at the end of the day he is their father."