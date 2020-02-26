Nawal El Zoghbi: I'm Officially Divorced!

Lebanese golden star Nawal Al Zoghbi surprised her audience by announcing the news of her official divorce, during her appearance on the Menna w Jer program that aired on MTV.
El Zoghbi said: "I have actually been a single mum for 12 years, and officially for 3 months. I did not hide the news, but I did not feel that it was important for me to announce. I totally respect my children and their feelings, because at the end of the day he is their father."
نوال الزغبي تعلن طلاقها رسميا#mtvlebanon #منا_وجر pic.twitter.com/yOC9giS6Bx— MTV Lebanon (@mtvlebanon) February 25, 2020
