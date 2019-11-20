Is Nawal Elkuwaitia Trying to Resolve the Dispute Between Assala and Ahlam?

Kuwaiti songstress Nawal Elkuwaitia surprised her followers with a statement addressing the dispute between Emirati singer Ahlam and Syrian singer Assala.





This came in an interview on MBC Trending, in which she ruled out intervening to mediate between her two colleagues, claiming that they are both close to her.

She added that she has nothing to do with the dispute between them saying: "this is not my business and my relationship with Assala is something and with Ahlam is something else. I love them both and they are both like my sisters. I hope that this is only a misunderstanding and it will go away."