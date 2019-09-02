NBC Releases Trailer For Season 4 of 'This is Us'

NBC has released a new trailer for Season 4 of its family dramedy, This is Us.

The series returns with a fresh episode on Sept. 24.





This weekend's 80-second preview shows beloved characters Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) in a flashback to their younger years, discussing how crossing paths with strangers can influence their lives in unexpected ways.

The clip also introduces new characters played by Asante Blackk, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, M. Night Shyamalan and Nick Wechsler.

"If you think you know what's coming next, you don't know us" is written across the screen at the end of the video.