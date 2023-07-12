Necati Şaşmaz (Polat Alemdar) spotted after long hiatus

ALBAWABA - In a surprising turn of events, Turkish actor Necati Şaşmaz, widely known for his role as "Polat Alemdar" in the hit series "Kurtlar Vadisi" (Valley of the Wolves), has made headlines once again.

After a prolonged absence from the public eye, Şaşmaz has emerged, this time on a spiritual journey.

It was in a pilgrimage to Mecca that Şaşmaz was recently sighted. The actor, who had previously hinted at the return of "Kurtlar Vadisi," chose to maintain a low-profile lifestyle, refraining from active engagement on his social media accounts.

During his pilgrimage, which took place in late June, Şaşmaz graciously posed for photographs with enthusiastic fans who recognized him. Although Şaşmaz's Instagram account remains relatively inactive, his followers were able to catch a glimpse of his sacred journey through the shared posts of his dedicated fan base.

While devotees eagerly await his return to the screen, Şaşmaz had previously expressed his involvement in preparations for the revival of "Kurtlar Vadisi." However, no concrete developments have transpired since his announcement in November of last year.

As the Turkish actor continues his spiritual quest, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate his next move, hoping for an eventual comeback that will once again captivate audiences with his iconic portrayal of "Polat Alemdar" in "Kurtlar Vadisi."