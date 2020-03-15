Nelly Karim Hospitalized After Falling off a Motorcycle While Shooting A Scene (Video)

Social media avid users circulated a video of Egyptian actress Nelly Karim, revealing the moment she fell off a motorcycle and injured her cruciate ligament, while filming a scene from the new series 100 Wesh "100 Faces." However, this injury did not prevent her from going through with the filming this weekend.

Karim underwent a surgery in her foot at a hospital in Cairo, noting that the new series is scheduled to be shown in the upcoming Ramadan.

In her interview with Egyptian newspaper "Al-Watan", Nelly confirmed that her health is improving significantly, after undergoing the operation.

Nelly Karim embodies the role of a deceitful character in the series, which is co-starred by Egyptian actor Aser Yassin and directed by Kamila Abu Zekri.