Neslihan and Doğulu on the cover of InStyle

ALBAWABA - Famous Turkish stars and couple Kadir Doğulu and Neslihan Atagül are set to make the cover for InStyle magazine.

The official page for InStyle magazine Turkey announced that the February issue of the magazine is coming soon.

And in the post shared by the magazine, Turkish stars Kadir Doğulu and Neslihan Atagül stole the show as they looked sensational in the video.

Doğulu and Atagül will be on the cover of the upcoming magazine issue.

The couple is one of the most famous 'in love' duo in the Turkey show business, they tied the knot in July 2016, with more than 200 people attending the ceremony which was held at Ajia Hotel in Istanbul.