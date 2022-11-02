Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu sleep in a grave

Turkish couple Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu appear to sleep in graves in new pictures.

According to Turkish news sources, the pictures were from a series the pair are shooting together, and people were shocked because the Turkish stars also practice such rituals in their real lives too due to following western religions.

فاجأ المشهد الخطير في مسلسل على مشارف الليل #GeceninUcunda الدائرة المقربة للزوجين لأنها كانت تجربة عاشها قادير دوغلو و نسليهان اتاغول في حياتهما الخاصة أيضًا.



و يقال أيضًاً إن قادير دخل القبر حياً في الواقع مثل المشهد في المسلسل. pic.twitter.com/rBC8axlIRu — Mohamed Blida (@Mohamed87221793) October 31, 2022

Earlier, Kadir revealed that he practices these rituals, with unusual activities.

Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu's beliefs

Members of the religion the couple follow treat each other like brothers and sisters, and provide financial and moral support, and the men in the group refer to their fellow female members as 'sister'.

The members of the group have have prayer tables in their houses with hats and clothes and their meetings last for hours, and no one can start talking on the table before the father of the group does, and no one can talk unless they get the father's approval.

Each member of the group have their own nickname, Kadir however, had the same but with the development that he made in the recent period, he was raised to the rank of “Darwish” and those close to him called him Kadir al-Darwish.