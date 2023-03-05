Neslihan has outrages conditions for projects

ALBAWBA - Neslihan Atagül has many term and conditions and many are forced to abandon the idea of working with her.

In the details, the cosmetics brand New Well revealed the failure of its negotiations with the Turkish artist, Neslihan Atagul, to be the new advertising face of the brand as an alternative to the artist, Ebru Şahin

New Well announced that they did not reach an agreement with Atagül on the contract, which led to the failure of the agreement and the withdrawal of the actress.

Turkish media sites revealed that the Turkish actress has conditions that are what they called "incapacitating" and prevent many people of reaching an agreement with Atagül.

The company negotiated with three stars to be present in the new advertising campaign, Gizem Karaca, Rabia Soytürk, and Cemre Baysel.