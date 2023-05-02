Nesreen Tafesh reconciles with her husband

ALBAWABA - Nesreen Tafesh revealed she has reconciled with her husband, Sherif Sharqawi amid separating.

Sherif Sharqawi announced on his Instagram page that he is back together with Nesreen Tafesh after a separation that lasted more than 6 months and shared a picture of him and his wife to confirm the reconciliation.

Sharqawi wrote: "She is the home to my heart, and light to my soul, she is where the heart opens and my brain stops, she is my Eden."

He added: " I am divinely blessed to have her, I always loved her and will love her and protect her eternally, may the divine bless the union, this love as it's always connected and protected."

Nisreen Tafesh also shared a picture where she appeared holdings hands with her husband, she wrote: "Eternity."