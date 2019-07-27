Netflix Announces Adding 6 More Episodes From Lucifer's Season 5

Lucifer is getting six more episodes in Season 5.

Netflix announced in a tweet Friday the series will have a total of 16 episodes in its fifth and final season.



"#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better -- and bigger! We've added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes!" the post reads.

Lucifer, starring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, was initially renewed in June for a 10-episode fifth season.

"We're thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," Netflix said at the time.

Lucifer initially aired for three seasons on Fox before being canceled. It was subsequently picked up by Netflix.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms," executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said. "The best is yet to come!"

Fans started a change.org petition calling for a sixth season following the news Season 5 will the show's last. Modrovich responded to fans on Twitter in June.

"Sorry I've been quiet on this issue. Truth is, it's cuz I'm torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I'm also immensely grateful to YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S6 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so..." she wrote.



