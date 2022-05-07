Netflix Announces New Season of 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson'

  1. Home
Published May 7th, 2022 - 08:03 GMT
Actor Tim Robinson speaks during a Q&A after an exclusive Screening Of "Detroiters," starring Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, hosted by Comedy Central & Entertainment Weekly at Time Inc. Studios on February 27, 2017 in New York City.
Actor Tim Robinson speaks during a Q&A after an exclusive Screening Of "Detroiters," starring Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, hosted by Comedy Central & Entertainment Weekly at Time Inc. Studios on February 27, 2017 in New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly/AFP

Netflix announced it has renewed I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson for a third season on Friday. Robinson stars in and co-created the sketch comedy show.

Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin return as writers. The show won WGA Awards for Comedy/Variety -- Sketch Series for its first two seasons in 2020 and 2022.

Some of the show's noteworthy sketches include Robinson dressed in a hot dog costume, a prank show host panicking in his elaborate makeup, and Coffin Flop. Coffin Flop is a hidden camera show that captures bodies falling out of coffins at funerals.


Season 1 premiered April 23 with six episodes. Season 2, with six more episodes, premiered July 6, 2021.

Lonely Island members Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone executive produce I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Additional EPs include Ali Bell, Alex Bach, Dan Powell and Alice Mathias.

