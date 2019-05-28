Netflix Announces Third Original Arabic Series

Netflix has announced its third Arabic original series, titled “Paranormal” (Ma Wara’a Al Tabiei).

Netflix’s first Egyptian drama is based on the best-selling Arabic horror series by late Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Towfik.





The series will be set in the 1960s and will follow hematologist Dr. Refaat Ismaeil as supernatural forces take over his life.

​

The series is set to be jointly produced by Cairo International Film Festival president Mohammed Hefzy and director Amr Salama.