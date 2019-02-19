Netflix Cancels The Punisher

Netflix has officially ended their series of Marvel shows (Source: thepunisher / Instagram )

Netflix has officially ended their series of Marvel shows following the cancellation of both Jessica Jones and The Punisher on Monday.

Jessica Jones, which stars Krysten Ritter in the title role as a super-powered private investigator, still has a third season that will be released on Netflix in 2019.

The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal in the title role as an ex-soldier turned gun-wielding vigilante, recently had its second season debut on the streaming service.

The cancellations end Netflix's relationship with Marvel which began in 2013 and took shape in 2015 with the release of Daredevil Season 1. The partnership also included Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders, which have all been canceled.

The Defenders was a crossover series featuring Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Jessica Jones (Ritter) joining forces. The Punisher (Bernthal) was first introduced in Daredevil Season 2.

"To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain. It has been an honor to walk in his boots," Bernthal said on Instagram about portraying The Punisher/Frank Castle.

"I'm endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe," he continued, alongside a comic book image of The Punisher.