Netflix Picks up New Animated Series Inspired by Elvis Presley

Netflix has picked up a new animated series inspired by late music icon Elvis Presley.

The streaming service confirmed Friday, the 42nd anniversary of Presley's death, that it has ordered Agent King, an adult action comedy co-created by Presley's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and singer John Eddie.

Priscilla Presley and Eddie will executive produce the new show, with Mike Arnold to co-executive produce and serve as showrunner and writer. Arnold has previously penned episodes of the FX series Archer.

Agent King imagines Presley, who died at age 42 in 1977, as a spy in addition to the King of Rock and Roll.

"Priscilla Presley & John Eddie co-created & EP #AgentKing, an animated adult action comedy featuring Elvis Presley as a covert government agent who fights to keep America safe while also maintaining his cover as the King of Rock & Roll. #Archer alum Mike Arnold to showrun/write," Netflix tweeted

Priscilla Presley shared her excitement in a statement Friday.

"From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that," the actress said.

"My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven't seen before," she added.

News of the series follows word Australian director Baz Luhrmann is making a new biopic about Presley. Austin Butler will play presley in the film , which begins production in early 2020.