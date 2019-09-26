Netflix Releases TV Talent Show Rhythm + Flow's Poster

The streaming service released a poster Wednesday featuring Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

The black-and-white poster shows Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. in profile. The trio will serve as judges on the hip-hop talent show, which premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix.

"The battles begin October 9 #RhythmAndFlow," the caption reads.

Netflix also shared an official trailer showing Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. discovering new talent. Rhythm + Flow will have a three-week run on Netflix.

The streaming service will release new episodes Oct. 9, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

Rhythm + Flow is Netflix's first foray into TV talent shows, in the vein of The Voice (NBC), The X Factor (Fox) and American Idol (ABC). The Voice returned for a 17th season, featuring judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, this week.