Netflix Releases TV Talent Show Rhythm + Flow's Poster

Published September 26th, 2019 - 06:05 GMT
Highlights
Netflix is giving a glimpse of Rhythm + Flow's panel of celebrity judges.

The streaming service released a poster Wednesday featuring Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

The black-and-white poster shows Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. in profile. The trio will serve as judges on the hip-hop talent show, which premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix.  

"The battles begin October 9 #RhythmAndFlow," the caption reads.

Netflix also shared an official trailer showing Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. discovering new talent.  Rhythm + Flow will have a three-week run on Netflix.

The streaming service will release new episodes Oct. 9, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.  

Rhythm + Flow is Netflix's first foray into TV talent shows, in the vein of The Voice (NBC), The X Factor (Fox) and American Idol (ABC). The Voice returned for a 17th season, featuring judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, this week.  

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

