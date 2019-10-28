Netflix Rules out Heba Magdi from "Supernatural" Cast!

After Netflix announced the nomination of Egyptian actress Heba Magdi to be part of the new series "Supernatural" starring Ahmed Amin, press sources announced that the streaming service will not cast her but did not give reasons.





Inspired by the novel of the late writer Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, the series is the first Egyptian Netflix production.

The series will be filmed in Egypt, reflecting Netflix's commitment to creating original Egyptian content for global audience. The list of stars participating in the series will be announced after signing the contracts with all artists.