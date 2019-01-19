Netflix TV Series 'You' Passes Over 40M Views
Netflix TV Series 'You'. (Twitter)
You, a new TV series starring Penn Badgley, is close to passing 40 million views on Netflix.
Entertainment Weekly confirmed the Lifetime series is poised to exceed more than 40 million views from Netflix members in its first four weeks on the streaming site.
Netflix typically doesn't release viewing metrics for its titles, although a recent letter from the company to shareholders said it counts a viewer if they "substantially complete" at least 70 percent of one episode of a TV series.
Netflix's method of quantification means the company expects 40 million members to watch at least 70 percent of one episode of You in a four-week period ending Jan. 23. The show debuted Dec. 26 on Netflix.
You initially premiered Sept. 9 on Lifetime. The series, which is based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name, will move exclusively to Netflix for its second season.
The Hollywood Reporter said You's dark humor and rejection of rom-com tropes helped the show become a hit on Netflix following lackluster viewership on Lifetime. The series has become a viral subject on social media.
You stars Badgley, an actor known for playing Dan Humphries on Gossip Girl, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry and Shay Mitchell.
