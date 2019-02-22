Netflix Unveils Title, Teaser for Season 2 of 'Haunting of Hill House'

'Haunting of Hill House' will return to Netflix as "The Haunting of Bly Manor. (The Haunting of Hill House/Twitter)

The Haunting of Hill House is getting another season on Netflix.

The streaming company shared a title and teaser for the season Thursday on Twitter after renewing the series for Season 2.

The Haunting of Hill House will continue as an anthology series featuring a new cast and characters. The new season is titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and is based on The Turn of the Screw and other works by author Henry James.

"You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MAJOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works on Henry James, is coming in 2020," Netflix tweeted.

Netflix hinted at the new story in a teaser featuring a woman's voice earlier in the day.

"The terrace and the whole place, the lawn and the garden beyond it -- all I could see of the park -- were empty with a great emptiness," the voice says.

The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix renewed The Haunting of Hill House after signing a new deal with series creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner, Trevor Macy. Sources said the deal will last four or five years and is worth a low eight figures.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats but unable to look away," Netflix vice president of originals Cindy Holland said. "We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

The Haunting of Hill House is based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name. The season stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas, and was well-received by critics and audiences following its debut in October.