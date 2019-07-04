'Never Give Up!' Elissa Supports Cancer Patients With Jewelry Campaign

Through a press conference, Elissa announced that she is collaborating with international jewelry house Lavalliere to launch a collection titled "Never Give Up", noting that a percentage of the sales will be allocated to treat cancer patients.





Here it is, the fashion film that I did for the beautiful collab between @elissakh and Lavalliere supporting a wonderful cause❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArErcCgAK1 — Elie Fahed (@Elie_Fahed) July 3, 2019

Replying to questions during the conference, she stressed that she is releasing her upcoming album with Rotana, yet she said she will not sell her voice anymore after the release of her new album, and that she does not mind collaborating with Rotana again if they find a formula that is suitable for both parties.

The Lebanese pop sensation also confirmed that there is no disagreement between her and singers Nawal Al Zoghbi and Najwa Karam, and that she would take the initiative to greet them if she met them somewhere.

The Lebanese pop sensation also confirmed that there is no disagreement between her and singers Nawal Al Zoghbi and Najwa Karam, and that she would take the initiative to greet them if she met them somewhere.

In response to a question about bullying, she said she is saddened when she hears how people are negatively affected by bullying on social networking sites especially that a couple of days ago, she asked her lovers not to respond to bullies because she is not affected by what they write about her, saying: "Leave them with their problems that reveal who they are"