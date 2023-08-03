A new actress will join the cast of Yaz Sarkisi

ALBAWABA - A new face will be joining the cast of Yaz Sarkisi.

According to new Turkish reports, Turkish actress Jamila Çakır will join the cast of the Turkish series, Yaz Sarkisi, and her character will fall in love with the character Murat, played by Efekan Can.

The new Turkish production was released on July 23, the series presents an intense dose of family fun mixed with drama.

Yaz Sarkisi airs on Fox Turkey, and since its release, the series got second place in the most interesting and watched series.

جميلة تشاكير تنضم لكاست مسلسل أغنية صيفية ، وستقع في حب مراد (ايفاكان جان)#YazŞarkısı pic.twitter.com/6saxtmSZMu August 2, 2023

Yaz Şarkısı stars Nilsu Berfin Aktaş and Mustafa Mert Koç, the series tells the story of Kenan and Murat, two close friends, who are both interested in music, so they decide to start their own production company.

However, an attractive woman named Gul comes to the company, and Gul will affect their friendship and business.

The series follows Yaz, who moves to Istanbul to pursue her late father's dream. Her arrival will put the friendship of Kenan and Murat to the test.