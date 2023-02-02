New details about Demet and Engin's series

ALBAWABA - New details have been shared for the upcoming collaboration project for Turkish stars, Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek.

Engin Akyürek and Demet Özdemir are set to appear on screen together for a first-time collaboration on the new series "Adım Farah."

"Adım Farah," is adapted from the series "The Cleaning Lady," and the new Turkish production is set to star both Özdemir and Akyürek as the lead cast.

The series is produced by O3 Medya and will air on the Turkish version of the Fox platform.

The story portrays a former doctor Farah ( played by Özdemir ) who has a sick son and wants to treat him, however, she can't find the right doctor due to the high cost of treatment.

She later finds herself working as a cleaning lady for a gang, where she cleans up traces of their crimes, in return for treating her son.

Farah ends up falling in love with the gang leader, Tahir ( played by Akyurek.)

The lead role for Adım Farah was first offered to

The series was first offered to actress Aslı Enver but denied the offer due to the extreme commitment it requires, especially since Enver is a single mother with a 7-year-old child.

Soon after, the lead role was offered to Özdemir who signed the contract the show shortly after reading the script.

By Alexandra Abumuhor