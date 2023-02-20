A new Harry Potter movie in the works?

ALBAWABA - The Harry Potter trio, Harry, Hermione, and Ron might be reuniting for another movie created by Warner Bros.

The last Harry Potter film from the famous franchise was released in July 2011 and was titled "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

And now, Warner Bros. is working on a new franchise titled: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." And it is reported that the film production company is working on making the new sequel a two-part film.

But no confirmation has been released regarding the new film, it is rumored that a spokesperson for Warner Bros. denied the news and that the company is hesitant to make another film.

Another reason why this might be just a rumor is that Harry Potter actor, Daniel Radcliffe previously shared that it would feel weird if he returned as Harry after almost a decade of playing the role last.

Radcliffe shared: "I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now going back would be such a massive change to my life."

He then shared: "But I’m never going to say never…The Star Wars guys had like 30, or 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now."