New Interaction Between Mohamed Salah and Nadine Njeim?!

Egyptian football player Mohamed Salah's Twitter follower list isn't the only number growing. He's following more people too!

Today, the Liverpool legend started following Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, reported Aljaras, to bring his total following list to 150.

Nadine Njeim isn't the only Arab celebrity who Salah follows. Check out the list:

- Egyptian actress Yasmin Raeis

- Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh

- Lebanese singer Nawal Elzoghbi

- Tunisian actress Hend Sabry

- Egyptian songstress Angham

- Egyptian actress Mona Zaki

- Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby

And from the west, Mo Salah seems to like Dua Lipa, as she is the only western artist he's following.