A New Lady Gaga Album is on The Way

The pop star made the announcement on Twitter alongside an image of a pink, circular object.

"This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime," Gaga said.

The cover will be released at a later date.

Chromatica will be available on CD, vinyl and cassette. Gaga has also released a new line of Chromatica-themed merchandise on her official website.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz



This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

The album, executive produced by Gaga and BloodPop, follows Joanne which was released in 2016.

Gaga released on Friday a fantastical music video for Chromatica's first single titled "Stupid Love." The track was Gaga's first song since 2018's A Star Is Born.

The clip features the singer bringing peace to a number of colorfully dressed groups who are feuding with each other in a barren desert.