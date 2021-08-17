New Lawsuit Alleges That Bob Dylan Sexually Abused a 12-Year-Old

Bob Dylan is being sued by a woman who says the US singer-songwriter sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 at Dylan's apartment in New York's Chelsea Hotel.

According to the woman, identified as “J.C.”, says she was “sexually abused” by Bob Dylan between April and May 1965 when Dylan was 23 or 24 years old.

She states that Dylan exploited his status as a musician to provide her with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times", and used threats of physical violence.

A spokesperson for Dylan told USA TODAY in a statement on Monday that "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

J.C. claims she has ''severe emotional and psychological distress, humiliation, fright, disassociation, anger, depression, anxiety, personal turmoil and loss of faith, a severe shock to her nervous system, physical pain and mental anguish, and emotional and psychological damage''

Her lawsuit was submitted just ahead of a New York State deadline, authorized in a 2019 law, for people to file legal claims involving allegations of sexual abuse of children that in the past were too old to pursue because of a statute of limitations.

Bob Dylan become one of the most acclaimed and influential artists of the rock era.