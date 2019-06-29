New Lipstick is 'Inspired by Vergara's Hilarious Personality

He's the beloved dog of her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

But Sofia Vergara commandeered five-year-old chihuahua Baguette herself on Friday, for an outing in Los Angeles.





The 46-year-old Modern Family star and the pampered pooch even wore matching leopard print outfits.

Hot Pursuit star Sofia wore a skirt made of geometric patterned sections, including leopard print segments.

On her upper half, the Colombian-American beauty wore a tiny black crop top.

Baguette meanwhile wore his own predominately yellow leopard print top, as well as a powder pink collar and leash.

Sofia's brunette tresses were worn loose and cascaded down her bare shoulders for the outing.

Earlier, the top paid hit Tilbury's Beauty Wonderland at The Grove. The celebrity makeup artist recently made a lipstick just for Vergara.

At the event she happily posed for cameras in front of an animal-print backdrop.

The star's dress featured spaghetti straps and a ruffle across the chest and down the middle.

She accessorized with golden rings and a bracelet.

Missing though was her husband of four years, True Blood star Joe Manganiello.

The Colombian beauty shared videos to her Instagram from the event.

She was seen with Tilbury as the makeup artist applied lipstick to her pouty lips.

The lipstick will benefit the 'amazing, life-changing work of @womenforwomen International,' Tilbury wrote.

The lipstick, Tilbury says, is 'inspired by [Vergara's] vivacious, hilarious personality and mesmerising beauty!'