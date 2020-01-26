New Live-Action 'Bambi' is in The Making?

The film will follow the studio's recent remakes of its cartoon classics Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Alice in Wonderland and The Jungle Book.

Live-action versions of The Little Mermaid, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pinocchio are also in the works.

Variety reported Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer are writing the screenplay for a new version of Bambi, the 1942 tale of a motherless deer and his woodland friends, including skunk Flower and bunny Thumper.

Deadline.com said Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano are producing the project.

No director or voice cast has been announced for it yet.