New Lizzie McGuire Series Starring Hilary Duff is on The Way

Published August 25th, 2019 - 09:01 GMT
The original sitcom aired on the Disney Channel 2001-04.
Highlights
Hilary Duff will play a grownup version of her teen character in a Lizzie McGuire sequel series for Disney+.  

The followup show was announced at Friday's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

"SURPRISE!!! I've been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ...and into her 30's #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus #D23Expo ..... Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ....the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!" Duff, 31, Wrote on Instagram.

Disney+ is scheduled to go live on Nov. 12.

 

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

