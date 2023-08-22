New music from DJ Snake and Lisa coming soon

ALBAWABA - Lisa of BLACKPINK and French music producer DJ Snake might collaborate soon for a second time.

DJ Snake hinted that there might be new music coming soon in a collaboration with Thai rapper Lisa from girl group, BLACKPINK.

DJ Snake, whose real name is William Sami Grigahcine took to his Instagram account to share a picture alongside the 26-year-old K-pop star and added no caption but Lisa's Instagram handle.

The comment section was flooded with questions on whether the two stars are collaborating again, and one user wrote: "Please we need More music from you together."

To the fans' surprise, the DJ responded to the comment and wrote: "Ok." But neither artist have confirmed that new music is coming for sure.

Earlier the pair worked on a song together titled SG (short for sexy girl) and the song featured Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion.

SG was released on Dec. 9, 2021.



