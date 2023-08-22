  1. Home
New music from DJ Snake and Lisa coming soon

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 22nd, 2023 - 12:23 GMT
Lisa of BLACKPINK and French music producer DJ Snake (Instagram)
Lisa of BLACKPINK and French music producer DJ Snake (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Lisa of BLACKPINK and French music producer DJ Snake might collaborate soon for a second time.

DJ Snake hinted that there might be new music coming soon in a collaboration with Thai rapper Lisa from girl group, BLACKPINK. 

DJ Snake, whose real name is William Sami Grigahcine took to his Instagram account to share a picture alongside the 26-year-old K-pop star and added no caption but Lisa's Instagram handle. 

DJ Snake
Instagram

The comment section was flooded with questions on whether the two stars are collaborating again, and one user wrote: "Please we need More music from you together."

To the fans' surprise, the DJ responded to the comment and wrote: "Ok." But neither artist have confirmed that new music is coming for sure. 

DJ Snake
Instagram

Earlier the pair worked on a song together titled SG (short for sexy girl) and the song featured Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion. 

SG was released on Dec. 9, 2021. 


 

