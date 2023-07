ALBAWABA - A new Turkish series is in the works.

Netflix will be producing a new Turkish series under the name Kurtlar Vadisi, and the series is set to tell the stories of what's happening in the streets of Turkey from mafia in the streets to gang wars.

The script will be written by Soner Yalçın and Bahadır Özdener, the two writers are not strangers to the script of the show, as they wrote the first seasons of Kurtlar Vadisi (Valley of the wolves).