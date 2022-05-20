A New Season of 'Barry'! What Are We Hearing?

HBO renewed Barry for a fourth season on Thursday. Season 3 is currently airing Sunday nights on HBO.

Season 4 will begin filming in June. Co-creator and star Bill Hader will direct all eight episodes.

In a Television Critics Association panel for Season 3, Hader said that he and his staff began writing Season 4 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 3 was about to film in March 2020 when the production shutdown gave them down time to write, in the event HBO would renew the show again.

Barry (Hader) is a hitman who wants to retire to become an actor. However, his old associates keep coming after him.

Season 3 sees Barry struggle to balance acting work with tying up loose ends and a relationship. Henry Winkler plays Barry's acting teacher, Gene Cousineau and Sarah Goldberg plays creator and actor Sally.

Hader co-created the show with Alec Berg. Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root and Sarah Burns also star. D'arcy Carden and Elsie Fisher have guest starred on Season 3.

The Season 3 finale will air June 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.