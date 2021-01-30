New Season of Britain's Got Talent Postponed to 2022

Britain's Got Talent Season 15 is being postponed to 2022.

ITV announced Friday that Season 15 of the reality talent competition is being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITV said its priority is to keep the show's judges, hosts, contestants, crew and audience safe during the health crisis.

"BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely," the network said.

Season 15 was to begin filming this month but was delayed at the beginning of January. The Season 14 live finals were previously postponed from spring 2020 to fall because of the pandemic.

Britain's Got Talent is created by Simon Cowell. Season 14 featured Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams as judges.