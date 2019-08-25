New Show Starring The Muppets Will Debut on Disney+ Next Year

"Coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus in 2020, @TheMuppets proudly present MUPPETS NOW, a new short-form unscripted series! I'd love to tell you more, but Joe The Legal Weasel is right behind me. Gulp!" the tweet said Friday.





The post included a memo -- humorously censored by the aforementioned Joe The Legal Weasel -- that offered few details other than that the new show will feature celebrity guest stars.

The variety program The Muppet Show aired 1976-81. It was followed by numerous big-screen movies starring The Muppets, as well as the TV shows Muppets Tonight, which ran 1996-98, and The Muppets in 2015-16.

The latest incarnation was announced as the D23 Expo is happening in Anaheim, Calif.

Disney also confirmed it is working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi drama starring Ewan McGregor and a Lizzie McGuire reboot with Hilary Duff for Disney+.