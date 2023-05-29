  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. A new Turkish series is in the works

A new Turkish series is in the works

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 29th, 2023 - 08:32 GMT
A new Turkish series is in the works
More details are yet to come.

ALBAWABA - Med Yapım will be releasing a new Turkish series. 

After the Turkish show, Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple) ended, Turkish film producer Fatih Aksoy is preparing a new project. 

The new project is a series titled "The Dirty Basket" and will follow the lives of maids working in a luxurious and fancy locations. 

The casting for the film is in progress, and directing the series will be for a new series entitled "The Dirty Basket", which tells about maids working in a luxurious place.

More details are yet to come. 

 


 

Tags:Turkish SeriesTurkish stars

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...