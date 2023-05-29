A new Turkish series is in the works

ALBAWABA - Med Yapım will be releasing a new Turkish series.

After the Turkish show, Yasak Elma (Forbidden Apple) ended, Turkish film producer Fatih Aksoy is preparing a new project.

The new project is a series titled "The Dirty Basket" and will follow the lives of maids working in a luxurious and fancy locations.

بعد انتهاء مسلسل التفاح الحرام ، المنتج فاتح اكصوي يحضر لمسلسل جديد بعنوان "السلة المتسخة" يحكي عن خادمات يعملن في مكان فاخر.



انطلق العمل على اختيار الكاست.

اخراج ميرفي غيرغين "إمرأة، الكاذبين وشموعهم، تلك حياتي انا"#KirliSepeti pic.twitter.com/k193dVY3M9 — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) May 29, 2023

More details are yet to come.



