New Year’s Eve Celebrity Sightings in Dubai

New Year’s Eve is a glamorous occasion in Dubai, and it’s far from complete without your fair share of celebrity appearances. While the world’s biggest names frequent the city for concerts, events or vacations all year round, this special evening attracts some of the most sought-after artists and DJs. Find out where to see top celebrities and add a little star power to your New Year’s Eve plans with this round-up.
Nelly
Like much of the world, singer extraordinaire Nelly is making his way to Dubai for New Year’s Eve. The rapper rose to fame in the 1990s, establishing himself as an R&B icon with hits such as ‘Hot In Here’ and ‘Ride Wit Me’. Catch him up close and in action at Drai’s Dubai, where he’s starting the new year with hits old and new.
Cost: From AED30
Where: Drai’s Dubai
Ne-Yo
Grammy-winner Ne-Yo made his way into our hearts in the early 2000s with his debut album In My Own Words. Don’t miss him celebrate the end of the decade with top hits from his many chart-topping albums when he headlines at White Beach, Atlantis The Palm’s newest beach lounge. With hits like ‘One In A Million’, ‘Because of You’ and ‘Let Me Love You’, you can swoon and sing into the new year to his biggest hits.
Cost: From AED350
Where: White Beach, Atlantis The Palm
Jax Jones and Jonas Blue
Get the power of two for the price of one at Zero Gravity where hitmakers Jax Jones and Jonas Blue are ringing in festivities for 2020. The English hitmakers are behind some of dance pop’s trendiest tracks with ‘Breathe’ and ‘Rise’ in their repertoire. Dance the night away by the seaside with these A-list DJs, who know a thing or two about creating upbeat vibes wherever they go.
Cost: From AED200
Where: Zero Gravity
Fredde Le Grand
Dutch DJ Fredde Le Grand is an artist to keep on your radar. He’s the name behind the 2006 floor filler ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’, which topped the charts in the UK and Spain, and more recent hits such as ‘Let Me Think About It’ and ‘So Much Love’. A frequent name on DJMag’s Top 100 list, he’s headlining the celebration at Barasti, which boasts a memorable view of the skyline from the seashore.
Cost: From AED179
Where: Barasti
DJ Dixon
Berlin-based house and techno producer DJ Dixon is a familiar face gracing New Year’s Eve in Dubai. He spent three consecutive years leading Resident Advisor's Top 100 DJ Poll and has played at renowned venues around the world, including the Boiler Room in Berlin. He arrives for a special show at Soho Garden, which also boasts splendid views of Burj Khalifa’s midnight fireworks.
Cost: From AED799
Where: Soho Garden
Nassif Zeytoun
Syrian sensation Nassif Zeytoun is the headliner at Dubai Opera’s opulent New Year’s Eve gala. The 2010 winner of Star Academy and hitmaker behind ‘Mesh Aam Tezbat Maae’ is performing for guests, who will also enjoy a night of outdoor dinner and dancing. Zeytoun’s decade-long career boasts hits that have garnered millions of views on YouTube, and he was also dubbed Star of the Generation by his fans.
Cost: From AED5,000
Where: Dubai Opera
Elvis Preseley and Madonna...kind of
Okay, so this is not a real celebrity sighting, but you can get close to the real deal when Elvis Presley and Madonna tribute acts take the stage at Emirates Golf Club. Enjoy some of pop and rock’s enduring classics as they come to life at this performance while enjoying a sumptuous dinner with the backdrop of Dubai Marina’s glittering skyline.
Cost: From AED175
Where: Emirates Golf Club
Simran Ahuja
Indian television personality Simran Ahuja is hosting Bollywood-themed celebrations at Zabeel Park. Enjoy your favourite hip hop, Bollywood and Punjabi hits from the decade played by a live DJ while the former Ms. India Magnificent Woman Icon raises spirits for the new year. Don’t miss out on the unparalleled views of the Dubai Frame fireworks at midnight.
Cost: From AED50, free for children under 3
Where: Zabeel Park
