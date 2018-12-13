New Year’s Eve at The Irish Village​

Spirits will be high and the atmosphere electric at The Irish Village this 31 December. The Dublin-inspired leisure hotspot is hosting an New Year's extravaganza starring Maplejacks & DJ Marky Mark to ring in the New Year with Irish-standard festivities.

With the tunes Irish Village resident DJ Marky Mark will be dishing out that evening, it will be impossible to stay off the dance floor. Get your tickets now and prepare for a playlist of classic hits to have you singing and jiving well into the New Year.

For those new to the scene, The Irish Village is an ode to Ireland and the taverns staple to its nightlife. With terrace views overlooking gardens and lake on the outside, and traditional Irish music to entertain guests on the inside, this little hideaway in Al Garhoud brings the joy and hospitality of Ireland to the busy streets of Dubai.

Date 31 December 2018 Category Lifestyle , Live Entertainment Venue The Irish Village Telephone +971 4 282 4750 Ticket price AED125 Admission 7pm Website https://theirishvillage.com/nye-2018/

