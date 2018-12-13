New Year's Eve Fireworks at ​Dubai Festival City

Celebrate with fireworks and fun

Dubai Festival City’s IMAGINE Show has already taken the city by storm, but this 31st December the venue is going the whole nine yards for New Year’s Eve. IMAGINE, a show of lights, water and sound, is adding another element to the mix–fireworks.

From sunset onwards, you can be a spectator to a dramatic and dazzling IMAGINE Show designed especially for the occasion, accompanied by four hourly firework displays starting from 9pm until midnight. To top it off the waterfront attraction will feature a live band boosting the energy with incredible tunes to have you singing, dancing and rejoicing into 2019. Head over to the mall early with the whole family to grab a good view of the show, or guarantee yourself the perfect seat by booking a table at one of DFC’s many waterfront restaurants.

Date 31 December - 01 January 2019 Category Community , Family , Lifestyle , Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Festival City Mall Telephone +971 800 332 Ticket price Free Admission Show: From sunset

Live band: From 7pm

Fireworks: 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight Website https://www.visitdubai.com/en/discover/new-year-in-dubai

