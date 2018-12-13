New Year's Fireworks at Palm Jumeirah
The city’s most iconic landmarks are gearing up for a pyrotechnics show likely to leave the whole world breathless, and you can be sure that the Palm Jumeirah is among them. Each year, the island organises a remarkable fireworks show to usher in the new year.
For free access to the show, Palm Jumeirah’s Boardwalk offers a spectacular view of the hotel. Head down to the 11km crescent for one of the most romantic settings you can imagine–scintillating fireworks, the glittering sea and a view of the dazzling Marina skyline. Guests at Atlantis’ annual Royal Gala will have front-row seats to the show, however you can also catch the bright lights from Club Vista Mare–the strip of seven trendy alfresco restaurants–and other venues around the Palm.
|Date
|31 December 2018
|Category
|Community , Lifestyle , Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Palm Jumeirah
|Ticket price
|Free
|Admission
Midnight
|Website
|https://www.visitdubai.com/en/discover/new-year-in-dubai
