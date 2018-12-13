New Year's Fireworks at ​Palm Jumeirah

The city’s most iconic landmarks are gearing up for a pyrotechnics show likely to leave the whole world breathless, and you can be sure that the Palm Jumeirah is among them. Each year, the island organises a remarkable fireworks show to usher in the new year.

For free access to the show, Palm Jumeirah’s Boardwalk offers a spectacular view of the hotel. Head down to the 11km crescent for one of the most romantic settings you can imagine–scintillating fireworks, the glittering sea and a view of the dazzling Marina skyline. Guests at Atlantis’ annual Royal Gala will have front-row seats to the show, however you can also catch the bright lights from Club Vista Mare–the strip of seven trendy alfresco restaurants–and other venues around the Palm.

Date 31 December 2018 Category Community , Lifestyle , Live Entertainment Venue Palm Jumeirah Ticket price Free Admission Midnight Website https://www.visitdubai.com/en/discover/new-year-in-dubai

