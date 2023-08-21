Neymar’s mom wears abaya in Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Neymar's mom is the talk of social media

Recently footballer Neymar joined Saudi Arabia's football team Al Hilal, and now social media pages are circulating pictures of the athlete's mom living the Arabia experience in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.

The athlete's mom, Nadine Gonçalves stole the spotlight during her vacation in Saudi Arabia, the 54-year-old was pictured riding camels and wearing a burqa.

In other pictures taken on social media, Gonçalves enjoyed a traditional Arabic Saudi cup of coffee.

It was later revealed that these pictures are from last year when the social media personality shared pictures with her followers documenting her trip to Doha, Qatar.

Neymar has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal, and the Brazilian star had a few demands before joining the new team.

It has been reported that Neymar demanded a mansion with 25 rooms, a swimming pool, three saunas, eight housekeepers, nine cars, and all expenses paid for travel, restaurants, and hotels. He will be entitled to a private jet that will accompany him wherever he travels.

The player asked for a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX, and a Lamborghini Huracan for himself, four Mercedes G Wagons for his team, and a Mercedes van with a personal driver.

Another specific demand made by Neymar is that he asked for his refrigerator to always be filled with Acai juice and Guarana drinks. He also asked for a sous chef to help his personal Brazilian chef.

The athlete is allegedly set to make $351 million during his two-year contract with the football team, but it is not confirmed if all his requests were granted.