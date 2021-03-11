  1. Home
Nick and Priyanka Jonas to Announce The Oscar Nominees

Published March 11th, 2021 - 08:44 GMT
The Oscars honor excellence in cinema.
Married celebrities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are set to read aloud the names of Oscar nominees on Monday morning.

The event will be streamed live at 8:19 a.m. EDT on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' digital platforms.

This year's winners are to be announced on April 25 in a ceremony on ABC.

 

