Nick and Priyanka Jonas to Announce The Oscar Nominees

Highlights
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominees Monday
Married celebrities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are set to read aloud the names of Oscar nominees on Monday morning.
The event will be streamed live at 8:19 a.m. EDT on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' digital platforms.
The Oscars honor excellence in cinema.
This year's winners are to be announced on April 25 in a ceremony on ABC.
Who's excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5:19am PDT. https://t.co/axeDbjyuI8 pic.twitter.com/hZh1KZx3Oy— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2021
