Nick Cannon Throws A Gender Reveal Party For Baby Number 8

Nick Cannon is expecting baby number 8.

The Tv Personality hosted a gender reveal party with Bre Tiesi in Malibu California this Saturday.

The couple threw the party where a small group of friends and family gathered surrounded by pink and blue balloons, Cannon and Tiesi matched their outfits as they wore white for the event.

Later in the event, it was revealed that the duo are expecting a baby boy as photos showed the guest popping open confetti cannons that shot blue confetti into the air.

This baby will be Bre's first child.

The news comes after Cannon recently revealed that he lost his 5 month old son Zen whom he shared with his ex Alyssa Scott, Zen died from brain cancer in December.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.