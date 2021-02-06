Nick Cannon Will Work Again With ViacomCBS

Nick Cannon has resumed working with ViacomCBS following his firing in summer 2020.

Variety reported Thursday that Cannon, 40, and VH1, a network owned by ViacomCBS, will restart production on Cannon's long-running series Wild 'N Out.

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon in July after the actor and television personality made anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," ViacomCBS said at the time. "We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."



Cannon subsequently apologized to the Jewish community for his "hurtful" remarks. Cannon has since taken steps to educate himself and with worked with Jewish groups, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comment, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms," a rep for ViacomCBS' MTV Entertainment Group said. "Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that's why we have invited him to rejoin our team."

"On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery," the rep added.

News broke this week that Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining. Actress and comedian Niecy Nash will temporarily replace Cannon as host of the Fox series The Masked Singer as the actor recovers.