Nick Carter And Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child

The 39-year-old singer voiced his gratitude while announcing Kitt's pregnancy in an Instagram post Friday.

Carter shareda photo of himself embracing Kitt and her baby bump as they smile at their 3-year-old son, Odin Reign.

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family," he captioned the post.

​

Carter and Kitt experienced a miscarriage in September.

Carter said on Twitter at the time they had been expecting a baby girl.

"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heart broken," the star wrote.

"It was a little sister for Odin," he confirmed in another tweet.

Carter and Kitt married in 2014 and announced Kitt's first pregnancy during Carter's time on Dancing with the Stars.

Kitt had previously had a miscarriage prior to welcoming Odin.

Carter is a member of the boy band Backstreet Boys. The group will kick off its DNA world tour July 12 in Washington, D.C.