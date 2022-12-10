Nick Carter faces rape allegations

ALBAWABA- Nick Carter, who is going through a tough time in his personal life due to the terrible death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, refuted all of the accusations in his statement.

A Very Backstreet Holiday, a Backstreet Boys holiday special that was scheduled to air on the ABC network during the Christmas season, has apparently been canceled due to rape claims against Nick Carter, one of the band members. The broadcasting network decided to do this, according to the most recent claims reported by Variety, after a lawsuit was filed against the musician for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old in 2001. This year's A Very Backstreet Holiday was scheduled to debut on ABC on December 14.



Shannon "Shay" Ruth, 39, has filed a complaint against Nick Carter for allegedly raping her and giving her HPV in February 2001. The Backstreet Boys sang at a concert in Tacoma, Washington, where the survivor claims she was sexually abused by the singer. Shay, who was 17 years old at the time, has also stated that she is autistic and has cerebral palsy.

Shannon Ruth stated during the press conference that Nick Carter, who was 21 at the time, pushed himself on her despite her pleading with him to stop. She allegedly told her afterwards that she was "retarded" and that even if she spoke up, no one would believe her.



Previously, Nick Carter addressed accusations with a formal statement delivered by his lawyer. Nick Carter, who is now going through a difficult time in his personal life due to the terrible death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, refuted all the accusations and said they are wholly baseless in his statement. "This claim concerning an alleged incident that allegedly occurred more than 20 years ago is not only completely false but also without legal foundation. Unfortunately, Ms. Ruth has been duped into making false accusations against Nick for a number of years "reads his declaration.

"There is nothing to this claim at all, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly discover," the singer continued in his statement. "No one should be deceived by a press stunt staged by an opportunistic lawyer.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri