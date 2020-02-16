Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Send Love to One Another

But that didn't stop Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas from sending each other some virtual V-Day love as well, via twin Instagram posts to each other on the occasion of the lovers' holiday.

In Nick's post, captioned simply with 'My Valentine' along with a black heart emoji, a trio of black and white photos show the beautiful couple in various romantic moments.

In the first image, they are seen coming in close for a kiss, with Priyanka, 37, smiling coyly as she wraps her manicured hand around the back of her husband's neck.

In the second, they're holding hands walking down a hallway, while in the third Priyanka looks up at Nick, 27, and caresses his cheek lovingly while he grasps a microphone.

In all three photos, Chopra wears the same lovely black and white polka-dotted jumpsuit she was seen in on Friday in the northern Italian metropolis.

Nick, for his part, is in a becoming double-breasted black blazer with the sleeves rolled up.

As for Priyanka's post to her husband, it was an action shot from the stage of the Jonas Brothers' Milan show that evening, with a buff looking Nick riffing on his electric guitar.

He wears a black t-shirt in the snap, plus leather cargo pants.

For her caption, Priyanka went with, 'My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!!' before adding the hashtag #husbandappreciationpost.

She also uploaded a sweet snap to her Story of two glasses of red wine from their romantic tete-a-tete, with the caption 'toast for two' along with some hearts.

​

Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are currently in the midst of wrapping up the European leg of their Happiness Begins world tour, which launched back in August of last year in Miami, Florida.

After a break for the holidays, they started up again at the end of last month in Birmingham, England, and continued throughout the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium before playing their Valentine's Day concert in Milan on Friday.

Their next stops are in Spain and France before concluding the tour in Paris on February 22.