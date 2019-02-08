Nick Jonas Joins Jumanji Cast in 'Welcome to the Jungle' Sequel

Nick Jonas attends the New York special screening of Columbia Pictures 'Jumanji' at Dave and Busters on December 13, 2017. (AFP/ File)

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Follow >

Nick Jonas is set to reprise his role as Alex/Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in Sony's upcoming sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Jonas made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday alongside a gif of himself putting on sunglasses from the film.

"Guess who's back... Let's go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn't be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen," Jonas said.

Alex, in Welcome to the Jungle had been stuck in the Jumanji video game for 20 years as his avatar, Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough. Jonas represented the avatar in the film.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are also returning for the sequel alongside director Jake Kasdan.

Danny Glover and Danny DeVito has also joined the cast with Awkwafina in final negotiations to star. The sequel is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 13.