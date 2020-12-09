Nick Jonas Shoots a Scene With Wife Priyanka Chopra in Her New Movie

US singer and songwriter Nick Jonas has reportedly shot a scene with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her new movie “Text For You” this week.

According to the Daily Mail, the duo was seen — while in character — having an intense argument in a taxi in London.

The film, which also stars Canadian singer Celine Dion and Scottish actor Sam Heughan, is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich.”

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. Chopra shared pictures of their Indian wedding on Dec. 4 and wrote “2 years down... forever to go.”

Meanwhile, Jonas, who posted a series of images from their multiple wedding parties, wrote: “Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding (sic).”